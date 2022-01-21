Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50.

TSLA stock opened at $996.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,053.58 and its 200 day moving average is $880.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 322.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.