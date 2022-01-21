Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

