Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 906,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,769. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.39.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.