Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 966,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198,442 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $185,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.17 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $190.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.