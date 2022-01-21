The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,886. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 16,967.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

