The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,550 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,750 ($64.81) to GBX 4,550 ($62.08) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($67.54) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($63.31) to GBX 4,120 ($56.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($71.77) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($75.04) to GBX 5,540 ($75.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,045.45 ($68.84).

BKG opened at GBX 4,367.18 ($59.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,588.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,613.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,053 ($55.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($71.39).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

