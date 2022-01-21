The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Raised by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,914 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $61,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

CLX traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,586. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

