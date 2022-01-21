The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

