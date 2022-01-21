The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,831,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 5.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned 1.89% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $2,049,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.37.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.