The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of GCV stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $145,260 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

