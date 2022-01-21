The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €238.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €253.29 ($287.82).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €190.72 ($216.73) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €192.76.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

