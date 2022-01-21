The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $146.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVX. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

