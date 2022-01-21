The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.22. The company had a trading volume of 651,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.78. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $111.59 and a one year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.