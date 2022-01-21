The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.11 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

NYSE PNC opened at $206.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.44. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,696,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.