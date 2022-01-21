The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,632,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,183,000 after acquiring an additional 267,018 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $2,049,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,558. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $398.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

