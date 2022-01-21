The Travelers Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.
Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
TRV opened at $165.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.
In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.93.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
See Also: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.