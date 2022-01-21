The Travelers Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

TRV opened at $165.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.93.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

