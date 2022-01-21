Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,971,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 571.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $588.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $633.61 and its 200 day moving average is $590.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.