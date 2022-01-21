Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $89.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.41 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.