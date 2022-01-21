Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.59. 146,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 85,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. set a C$10.25 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timbercreek Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a current ratio of 29.97. The company has a market cap of C$782.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.62.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.66%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

