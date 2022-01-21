Tobam Decreases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in RingCentral by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average is $231.24.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.41.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.