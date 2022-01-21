Tobam Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Tobam raised its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,630 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.17% of Alamos Gold worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after buying an additional 205,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 505,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,323,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,425,000 after purchasing an additional 78,047 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.19 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

