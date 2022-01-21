Tobam Sells 63,008 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tobam trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,008 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Primo Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 133,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.