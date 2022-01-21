Tobam Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tobam lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $147.62 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

