Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.95.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.9977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Tourmaline Oil

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.