TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. decreased its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. TPI Composites accounts for about 0.9% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 0.13% of TPI Composites worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,073,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 85.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 229,169 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 17,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,506. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $441.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

