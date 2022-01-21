Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $991.21

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 991.21 ($13.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.78). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.78), with a volume of 75,903 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 991.21. The company has a market capitalization of £297.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.49.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

