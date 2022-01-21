Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 499,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $101,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $209.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.64. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

