Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 49,369 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the typical volume of 4,398 call options.

EVTL traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,542,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,246. Vertical Aerospace has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $18.44.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

