Traders Purchase Large Volume of Signify Health Put Options (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,348 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,343% compared to the average daily volume of 717 put options.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGFY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SGFY opened at $12.67 on Friday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
