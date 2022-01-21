Traders Purchase Large Volume of Signify Health Put Options (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,348 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,343% compared to the average daily volume of 717 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGFY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period.

Shares of SGFY opened at $12.67 on Friday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

