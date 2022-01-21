TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,509,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 1,241,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.8 days.

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

