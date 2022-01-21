Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 3,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,188,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

TREB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $490,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

