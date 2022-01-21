Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.16% 2.46% Nexa Resources 6.44% 10.57% 3.50%

7.4% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trevali Mining and Nexa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.73 -$239.33 million ($0.50) -3.14 Nexa Resources $1.95 billion 0.60 -$559.25 million $1.23 7.24

Trevali Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexa Resources. Trevali Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trevali Mining and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 4 0 0 1.80 Nexa Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus price target of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 62.42%. Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Trevali Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products. The company was founded on February 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

