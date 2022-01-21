Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$3.85 Price Target at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective cut by Raymond James to C$3.85 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Trican Well Service to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.92.

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.86. The company has a market cap of C$821.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$3.68.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. On average, analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

