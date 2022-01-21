Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,669 shares of company stock worth $1,126,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tricida by 1.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 1,624,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,032,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. 1,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.