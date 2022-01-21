Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,096,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 276,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

TCOM stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

