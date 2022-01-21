Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

