Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.
TBK opened at $106.27 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90.
In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
