Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

TBK opened at $106.27 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

