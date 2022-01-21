Truist Financial Comments on Genmab A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $34.39 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

