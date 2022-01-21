Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

ENPH opened at $134.69 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average is $186.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

