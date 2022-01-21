Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,275 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

