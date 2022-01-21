Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

