Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

