Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

AerCap stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

