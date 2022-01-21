Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,177 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Envista by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 936,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Envista by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,907,000 after acquiring an additional 516,682 shares during the period.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.14 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

