Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,661 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after acquiring an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tronox by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,887,000 after acquiring an additional 200,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 148,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

