Truist Financial Corp Sells 199 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.