Truist Financial Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $90.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,646,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 251,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

