Truist Financial Weighs in on Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

