Truist Financial Weighs in on UDR, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

UDR stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,917,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

