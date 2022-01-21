Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $212.60

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.60 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 214.80 ($2.93), with a volume of 691597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.80 ($3.18).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.59) to GBX 390 ($5.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($6.00) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 344.91. The company has a market cap of £888.73 million and a PE ratio of -51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20.

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £20,901.02 ($28,518.24).

Trustpilot Group Company Profile (LON:TRST)

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.